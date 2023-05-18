‘Ted Lasso’s’ Theo Park on casting Zava: ‘I never thought we’d find this person’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

One of the perks of working on a hit show? Everyone wants to come and play. That’s certainly true of “Ted Lasso.” “People love the show, so people are always happy to take our phone calls, which is nice,” casting director Theo Park tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Casting Directors panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “We’ve got some great fans and people really do put their hearts and souls into the auditions as well. That’s just lovely. It’s a really, really enjoyable process. It’s definitely changed. Season 1, I don’t think any of us really knew how to pitch it. I really don’t. But it’s become easier in that sense because there’s a proper ‘Ted Lasso’ flavor, isn’t there? And we’re really into the groove of it now.”

For the current third season, Park, who has been with the Apple TV+ comedy since the beginning and won an Emmy for Season 1, had a handful of new roles to fill. Early in the season, AFC Richmond acquires — thanks to a urinal speech by Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) — Zava (Maximilian Osinski), an enigmatic soccer star inspired by Zlatan Ibrahimović. In the casting breakdown, the main requirements were that the actor be able to do an Eastern European accent and “be very, very tall.” Osinki, who stands at 6-foot-4, just so happened to have relocated to London, where “Ted Lasso” films, from Los Angeles with his family, sent in a tape.

“I never thought we’d find this person, but we did it!” Park exclaims. “It was a really hard task. We did talk about stunt-casting it and going for someone really famous in a way. I’m glad we didn’t because I think that would’ve really unbalanced the show because that’s not what ‘Ted Lasso’s’ about, really. But when Max Osinski did his amazing audition, I felt huge relief. And then when they chose him, I felt even huger, better relief. They’re really good — the creators of ‘Ted Lasso’ — at casting. They always do choose the right person. … [Osinski] just kind of nailed that serious a–hole. [Zava] just thinks he’s incredible. He thinks he’s amazing and Max just nailed that with a complete po-faced [expression] and then did some amazing press-ups.”

Season 3 also introduces a whole new world outside of soccer: Keeley’s (Juno Temple) PR firm. Park was thrilled when Jason Sudeikis and his fellow executive producers selected Welsh actress and comedian Katy Wix to play Keeley’s no-nonsense CFO Barbara. “She is amazing. Another reason why I think the creators always do always choose the correct person is because they’ve got Brett [Goldstein] in the writers’ room and I know he’s watching all of the tapes,” Park says. “I know they all sit around and watch all of the tapes and Brett knows all of the best comedy people in the U.K. And I know he’ll always back me up and choose the best person. Katy Wix is one of our finest British female comedy actors and honestly she’s in my top five people of all time, so I was so happy that she auditioned for it and got the part.”

It is Barbara who introduces Keeley to the venture capitalist investing in her firm whom she mistakenly thought was man, but Jack, in fact, is a woman, played by Jodi Balfour. Keeley and Jack eventually start dating, and it was paramount for the “Ted” brain trust that they cast a queer performer in the role.

“We had this amazing audition and she wanted to do it. I knew the whole [storyline]. Jason filled me in on the whole arc, so it was important to know she had that range. And it was also important that she identified as queer in real life. That was important for us,” Park shares. “She didn’t actually [read with Temple]. We’ve managed to get away with it on this show. We haven’t really done many chemistry reads and we’ve gotten away with it. Touch wood. I was watching that episode with them together and I just thought, ‘God, it really does work. They’re really good together, Juno and Jodi.’ I was happy about that.”

