How ‘Ted Lasso’ casting director Theo Park assembled a team of ‘really good actors’ who could ‘play football really well’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Auditioning for a role on “Ted Lasso’s” AFC Richmond squad required not only acting chops but some credible soccer — excuse us, football — skills as well. “They had to be really good actors and play football really well,” casting director Theo Park tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: TV Casting Directors panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “It was really exciting to see actors who I knew show me their amazing football skills.”

While most of those auditions were self-tapes, Park and her team had the actors kick around a ball in the parking lot for some of the smaller footballer roles. But that idea quickly went out the, uh, window. “One day, one of the girls kicked the ball — she wasn’t as good as she told us she was — and she kicked the ball and smashed the window of the opposite office, which we had to pay for, so we were like, ‘We don’t think we’ll do that anymore,'” Park shares.

Of all the footballing actors, Cristo Fernandez was “hands down” the best one since he was a professional player-turned-actor in Mexico. Fernandez plays Dani Rojas, an enthusiastic new player from Mexico who was initially written to be arrogant, a trait that was then rewritten for Phil Dunster‘s Jamie Tartt. “How amazing that [Fernandez] exists and we got to cast him in this show?” Park marvels.

Park, however, does not claim credit for finding Hannah Waddingham to play ice queen Rebecca Welton, the team owner who initially hires aw-shucks American Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as coach to get back at her ex-husband. Co-creator Brendan Hunt, who also plays Coach Beard, suggested Waddingham off of a suggestion of a friend. As fate would have it, Park and Waddingham had been in the same audition room before. When Park was helping Nina Gold cast “Game of Thrones,” Waddingham came in to read for the part of Septa Unella, aka the Shame Nun, in Season 5.

“She’s a really well-established theater actress and she’s not known for her comedy, but I knew she was funny,” Park says. “I remember Hannah came in for that audition for that hilariously scary role of Septa, but she came in and she was so hilarious in the audition because she was like eight months pregnant but she made such fun of it in between takes, so we always knew she was so fabulous. It’s so great that she’s been able to show her range in this role.”

