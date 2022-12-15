Theo Rossi (‘Emily the Criminal’): ‘We’re all looking to be our authentic self’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We’re all looking to be our authentic self,” declares Theo Rossi, who co-stars in the indie crime thriller “Emily the Criminal,” which is currently streaming on Netflix. For our recent webchat he adds, “I think that was also true for Aubrey and I when we met,” he explains. “[director] John just knew how to grab that. He saw what was going on with us, and he’s like ‘just do that, whatever that is.'” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

SEE Exclusive Video Interview: Aubrey Plaza (‘Emily the Criminal’)

In “Emily the Criminal,” college dropout Emily (Aubrey Plaza) is saddled with student debt that she is struggling to pay off because a prior felony conviction prevents her from obtaining a well-paying job. She becomes involved in a credit card scam as a dummy shopper buying expensive items with stolen credit cards, which promises to make her $200 in one hour. She bonds with the fraud ring’s organizer Youcef (Theo Rossi), as they attempt to forge a path forward together to get them both out of the rut that they find themselves in. The crime thriller was written and directed by John Patton Ford in his feature film debut. Following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, it has scored four Indie Spirit Award nominations for Ford (Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay), Rossi (Best Supporting Performance) and Plaza (Best Lead Performance), which follows her Lead Performance nomination at the Gotham Awards.

For Rossi, the film represents how profoundly certain relationships can impact a person. “The greatest relationships we have in our lives, and we’re here for such a short time, is with with the ones who are doing things that we can’t do. They bring something out of us, whether it be the funny friend or the caring friend or the the significant other who has something that you don’t, and those are usually the best relationships, because you offer something, and they offer something and you learn from them, and they learn from you, and it goes back and forth,” he explains. “It doesn’t happen like that all the time. A lot of times we surround ourselves with people who are extremely similar, and there’s no real growth, and there’s not something to learn in a way, because it’s just the same thing. I think his attraction to her from the beginning was that he knew there’s something about her that he wishes he had and then she is with him, looking at him and thinking he knows things to potentially get me to be free.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions