Thomas Brodie-Sangster (‘The Queen’s Gambit’): ‘Don’t let yourself get in the way’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVOEW]

“It’s trying to say that basically you are your own worst enemy,” reflects Thomas Brodie-Sangster about “The Queen’s Gambit.” For our recent webchat, he adds, “If you want to do something and have a passion, don’t let yourself get in the way. Surround yourself with people who can nourish you. That’s when you will strive for success, when you open yourself up and allow yourself to be loved and accepted by others.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“The Queen’s Gambit” is a Netflix limited series that follows the rise of chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) during the Cold War. Brodie-Sangster plays Benny Watts, the reigning United States chess champion. He is one of Beth’s most challenging adversaries who later befriends and mentors her. Brodie-Sangster reveals, “We had fun and kind of got a little bit competitive with our speed chess and how quickly we could do it in the end.”

Thinking about his character the actor explains, “Benny’s the one you want to beat. He’s got this cocky, arrogant thing going on with the hat and the knife and the coat, all to psych certain people out I’m sure. Then he starts tutoring Beth. He quite enjoys sharing what he has, because he sees that she has the potential to go on and be a lot better than he is. He kind of softens, he’s not just cocky and arrogant; he’s got a sentimental and kind side. It was nice to play with different nuances within a character.”

The role marked a comeback for Brodie-Sangster. He says, “I took two and a half years out of acting. This was coming back to something I know and love, but it was fresh and exciting. I was nervous and questioning if this is where I want to be. ‘Do I want to be an actor?’ ‘Queen’s Gambit’ was a really nice gentle way back into the world of telling stories through the medium of film. I realized I do love it and do want to continue doing it. I am very glad I took those couple of years off to feel that again. That’s what I took away from ‘Queen’s Gambit.’ As well as being very cold in Berlin.”

