‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ composers Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore on cracking that Harry Belafonte song [Exclusive Video Interview]

When Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore joined “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in the third season, they were tasked with writing ’50s-era pop hits for Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain). For Season 4, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino upped the ante: She asked them to write a song for Harry Belafonte (Josh A. Dawson).

“I think she likes to tease us,” Moore tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Composers panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “No, I think with ‘Maisel,’ she’s always trying to push the envelope a little bit. And I think with this, she was really looking to just have an added bonus to what we’re already doing because we also wrote a song for Shy in that episode [‘City Lights’], his next hit. And obviously this moment with Shy this season was different. It’s sort of a bittersweet moment because we know his story at the end of Season 3. And then in Season 4, we see him getting married, it’s sort of a little bit of a surprise, I think, both to us and to Midge (Rachel Brosnahan). So you know, coming in there to give to give those moments was a really fun challenge.”

Mizer and Moore received an Emmy nomination for writing the Belafonte tune “Maybe Monica,” which the singer performs at Shy’s wedding. Getting to the final product was “incredibly difficult” and “one of the hardest assignments” the duo had, according to Moore. Like many, their initial question was why wouldn’t Belafonte just sing one of his real-life hits? “We probably wrote more options than we’ve ever written for a song for ‘Maisel’ for that that we threw out,” Mizer added. “And there came a point where we were showing them to Amy and we didn’t feel right either with what we were showing [her]. We’re like, ‘We just haven’t cracked it.'”

But then Sherman-Palladino cracked it for them by giving them what Mizer calls “the best note.” “She said, ‘Stop thinking about it as one of his big songs. Think of it as a present as a toast that he’s giving at the wedding. It’s like a best man’s toast and suddenly, boom, it’s story. We can write that. That’s a reason for us to write it because suddenly it’s about character. It’s about hearing making little jabs at Shy.”

After that, the duo finished “Maybe Monica” in a day and a half, but they had no fewer than 40 versions of the song by the end. “We’re singing it back and forth to each other and changing a lyric changing. Just a little melody thing, because it’s all about making it feel effortless,” Moore recalls. “So we would listen to it again and again and again and go into that little section. ‘That’s not feeling right, OK. So unfortunately for spouses, when they put iTunes on mix, shuffle, everyone’s is just bad us singing.”

