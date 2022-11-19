‘Till’ cinematographer Bobby Bukowski: ‘I was wracked with sobs shooting this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I knew the story very well,” says cinematographer Bobby Bukowski about the story of Emmett Till, whose 1955 lynching at the age of 14 is depicted in the new docudrama “Till.” “My mother was a lefty Democrat in New York … Even as a child, we were very active with her in demonstrations for racial equality. So it was a story that was close to my heart.” We talked with Bukowski as part of our “Meet the Experts” film cinematographers panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

But while “Till” deals with dark subject matter, it’s not a visually bleak film. “That was the main thing that I wanted out of this film was a celebration of Blackness. [Director Chinonye Chukwu] did not want to see murky shadows, she wanted to literally and figuratively shine a light on the community and shine a light on this very specific injustice.”

And at the center of it all was Danielle Deadwyler‘s lead performance as Mamie Till, whose decision to show the world her son’s brutally disfigured body through press photos and an open-casket funeral helped galvanize the civil rights movement. The actress “was the entire inspiration for every inch of lighting and composition in the film … So I worked very closely with the makeup designer to keep a sheen on her face. We found that by using big, soft sources, reflective sources, more bounces, that that sheen was able to pick up the light.”

Beyond the technical considerations involved in capturing the film, though, it was also a deeply emotional production: “I’m quite surprised in a lot of scenes that the camera is not shaking, because normally I was wracked with sobs shooting this film. If you see Danielle crying in front of the camera, you could bet that behind the camera I’m in tears as well. You’re four feet from a person’s face, a human being that’s pouring her heart out and suffering, and there’s no way not to be involved with that.”

