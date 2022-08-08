Tim Miller and Jennifer Yuh Nelson (‘Love, Death + Robots’) on how hard it is to choose stories for the show [Exclusive Video Interview]

The hardest part of putting together each season of “Love, Death + Robots” for series creator Tim Miller is deciding which stories will be showcased. “It’s not because it’s hard to find good ones, but because there’s so many good ones. It’s really hard to choose which ones are actually gonna go in the show,” he tells Gold Derby, along with supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson, during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). Nelson adds that the amount of stories to tell is matched by the amount of talent they have looking to work on one of the projects. “You have amazing directors in studio and there just aren’t enough stories or slots for everybody. That’s the hard part because you just want everybody to be able to do something.”

“Love, Death + Robots,” which streams on Netflix is an animated anthology series with each episode being its own stand alone story. Each episode also has its own cast and crew and will usually revolve around one of the titular elements, though it’s not necessarily required. Both Miller and Nelson have picked up Emmys for the show in the Short Form Animated Program category. Both happen to be previous Oscar nominees as well: Miller for Best Animated Short in 2004 for “Gopher Broke” and Nelson for Best Animated Feature in 2011 for “Kung Fu Panda 2.”

One of the things that Nelson loves about working in animation is the way the medium is always on the cutting edge of new technology. “We are getting new tools all the time and you see people that are able to do things now, alone at home on their computers, that you required an entire studio to do ten years ago and it will look better.” Miller echoes this and specifically cites AI-assisted animation. “Some of it is just so mesmerizing and freaky, but it’s a technique that literally didn’t exist six months ago. But immediately when I started to see what was coming out of that, I thought, I know we got a story that this be great on.”

The show has been an Emmy juggernaut since it was first eligible. It won Best Short Form Animated Program in 2019 and 2021, also picked up one for Sound Editing in 2021 and has won eight juried awards for Individual Achievement in Animation. Nelson said that the recognition made Miller cry, which he readily confirms. “When I first got into the industry I thought what we really want to do is adult animation, but it seemed like such a distant dream because there was nothing in the industry like that.” Nelson echoes the belief that industry people wish they could have done something in the same mold. “They couldn’t get backers for it and to finally be able to do it and then have people actually see it, that’s basically every one of these director’s dreams. So it’s wonderful to see them so happy.”

