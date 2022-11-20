Timothée Chalamet movies: 16 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]

Timothee Chalamet has quickly emerged as one of the more unique Hollywood leading men in recent years. With his lanky frame, brooding vigor and deeply felt sensitivity, the young man has become one of the most notable stars of his generation. His career began in TV movies and series, with recurring roles on such shows as “Homeland” and “Royal Pains.” He made his film debut in the Jason Reitman film “Men, Women & Children,” in a relatively minor part. Those smaller roles continued through 2016 in films like “Interstellar” and “The Adderall Diaries,” playing younger versions of principal characters.

While Chalamet had a handful of substantial roles in indie movies, like 2016’s “Miss Julie,” everything changed the following year with the release of “Call Me by Your Name.” The actor’s sensitive portrayal of a 17-year-old finding his first great love garnered universal praise and landed him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. That same year, he had a supporting role in “Lady Bird,” another big awards player, and went on to reunite with writer-director Greta Gerwig in 2019 for “Little Women.” He received more critical attention in 2018 for his performance as a drug addict in “Beautiful Boy,” earning nominations from the Golden Globes, SAG, BAFTA and Critics’ Choice.

Through it all, auteur directors have lined up to work with Chalamet, with two big releases in 2021. The actor was part of the huge ensemble of Wes Anderson‘s “The French Dispatch” and was the lead in Denis Villeneuve‘s highly anticipated adaptation of “Dune.” The year 2022 brought him a role in the cannibal romance “Bones and All.”

Even at his young age, Chalamet has dabbled in just about every film genre, including comedies, dramas, sci-fi, westerns, crime, period pieces, and even a Christmas movie. His highly specific style continues to resonate with audiences as he refuses to rest on his laurels moving into the next stage of his career. Tour our photo gallery above featuring the films mentioned above and more.

