Timothy Good and Emily Mendez (‘The Last of Us’ editors) on highlighting ‘the story of Joel and Ellie’ amid chaotic action scenes [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s still surreal, and I’m just blown away,” says Emily Mendez of her Emmy nomination for “The Last of Us.” She and fellow editor Timothy Good both earned their first career nomination for the hit HBO series in the Picture Editing of a Drama Series category. The TV adaptation of the iconic video game demanded that the editors keep the focus on character development, even when those characters were fighting fungus-infected creatures. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“I never played the game and I still haven’t,” admits Good. He acknowledges that avoiding the source material was a risky strategy, but the editor believes that this tactic allowed the team “to really just focus entirely on the story that was being presented to us and the performances by our wonderful actors.” He later took a peek at the video game’s final scene at the urging of creator Neil Druckmann. “And when I did, it was almost the same and I was like, wow, we must really be in sync,” exclaims Good, taking it as a surefire sign that the work on the television series was on the right track.

SEE Peter Hoar interview: ‘The Last of Us’ director

That’s not to say that Good and Mendez didn’t carve out their own space in the television series, however. The pair are nominated for the episode “Endure and Survive,” which features a massive battle sequence in the final moments. A horde of infected pours out of a hole in the ground, leaving human carnage in their wake. “The key to this sequence is that it becomes a story of Joel and Ellie,” explains Mendez, referencing the lead characters played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. “So, no matter what’s happening when we have everything going on, it’s boiling down to Joel protecting Ellie and getting her out of this situation.”

Good concurs, noting that there was plenty of action footage at their disposal to create a chaotic battle, but that chaos had to serve the main narrative of the scene. “The story is that Joel is now realizing that he is protecting her as though she is his daughter,” explains Good. He references the moment when Ellie is pursued into a van by a young infected girl and Joel can no longer spot her through his sniper rifle scope. “He starts having his very first panic attack that reminds him of the moment that he couldn’t save his daughter,” continues the editor, “And that’s the beginning of that sort of understanding, I think. And that’s a pivot point for the character of Joel, where he starts to realize that, oh my gosh, I’m not trying to save anyone but her.”

SEE Bella Ramsey interview: ‘The Last of Us’

For all the action sequences and terrifying clicker encounters in the series, “The Last of Us” is ultimately a character study. Joel and Ellie truly come to life in the quiet moments between the tense encounters, which give the editors a chance to illuminate character traits. Mendez thinks “Endure and Survive” is a fantastic indicator of the balance between the scenes of peace and chaos, citing the group’s discovery of an abandoned underground community as an example. “It’s like this moment of magic where Ellie and Sam can be kids again for a minute,” describes Mendez, as she remembers how the characters examined drawings on the walls and read comic books. “It’s a fun thing to work on,” she continues, “And I think for me, it’s just a matter of staying true to the characters and staying with them and how they’re reacting to the scene, how they’re feeling in that moment.” The quieter moments, Good adds, “are critical to the plot and the big battle sequences because they add the texture.”

Good and Mendez first worked together on “The Resident,” and then on “The Umbrella Academy.” The shorthand and trust that they developed on those series helped immensely when it came to delivering the right balance of character and action on “The Last of Us.” “Emily was my assistant editor to begin this series and became the editor alongside me,” notes Good. “I just have absorbed so much from him over the years,” Mendez adds, grateful for Good’s mentorship. “It’s just a matter of collaborating, and it’s a beautiful process that we share together, and I loved every second of it.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?