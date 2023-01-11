Tina Roesler Kerwin (‘Blonde’ makeup and hair department head): ‘Enormous task to take on so many looks’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was an enormous task to take on so many looks of this very well known character,” reveals Tina Roesler Kerwin, makeup and hair department head on “Blonde.” For our recent webchat she adds, “the director had images that he would hold up next to Ana’s face or next to the set and we would be making changes based on those images.” We talked with Roesler Kerwin as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Oscar contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Blonde” is a fictionalized take on the life of the iconic Marilyn Monroe, written and directed by Andrew Dominik, based on Joyce Carol Oates‘ novel of the same name. Ana de Armas stars as the legendary actress who tragically died at the age of 36, alongside Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale and Emmy winner Julianne Nicholson.

“For most of us in the business, we try to start with the script,” Roesler Kerwin explains about the process of transforming de Armas into the iconic Monroe. “Although Marilyn is or was one of the most documented women in history potentially, we had to narrow it down. And fortunately, Andrew Dominik and his script had narrowed it down for us,” she says. “We did so many looks that didn’t even make the film. So, we started with the script and then we started researching those images that we had been given. And then we started digging a little deeper to try and find out what Marilyn looks like without makeup, what Marilyn looks like when her hair isn’t done, and start at the basic and then build from there. And then it was about trying to find Marilyn in Anna, and just make sometimes small, sometimes very large changes that would represent Marilyn the best.”

