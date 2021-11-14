‘Titans’ cinematographer Boris Mojsovski on developing show’s look despite not knowing much about the characters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Titans” cinematographer, Boris Mojsovski, still finds it a little confusing that he was brought on board at the beginning of the show to help develop its look. “It was interesting for this Bosnian refugee to do a superhero show. I don’t know how that match happened because I didn’t really grow up with the characters,” he tells Gold Derby in our Meet the Experts: TV Cinematography panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). Fortunately, Mojsovski was able to get on the same wavelength as showrunner, Greg Walker. “Walker and I found a common language in trying to ground the show as much as possible in that world to emphasize the characters and what they go through.”

“Titans,” which can currently be viewed through HBO Max, centers on a disbanded group of young superheroes who reunite with each other to fight crime in Detroit, San Francisco and Gotham City. The show is based on the “Teen Titans” comic books and was developed for TV by Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman. In 2018 Mojsovski picked up an ASC Award for Best Cinematography in Episodic Commercial Television for the “Thief” episode of “12 Monkeys.”

One of the main aspects of the show’s look is by how rough and gritty it looks. “We made it gritty mostly by designing the environments in such a way where they feel like places that you don’t want to be, where characters are forced to go and creating a lot of dark spaces where you can barely see.” Lighting is often a key aspect of these scenes and Mojsovski will often make a conscious effort to have the audience not initially satisfied with what they can see. “It’s kind of delayed and then they can see the moments after we delay, which is essentially very dramatic.”

One of the toughest episodes of the series to shoot was the recent episode, “Souls,” which takes place in purgatory and is shot in black-and-white. “We had a bridge life and death. It was a symbolic thing and it happened in this great darkness. That probably was the most difficult sequence.” He elaborates, “There’s a big fight as our character kept to the bridge and they have to cross and as they cross, we go back into color and explain why the whole thing was black-and-white.”

