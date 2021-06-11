Toby Kebbell on ‘Servant’ character’s marriage: ‘The whole thing’s a mess!’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“He wants to have that family that he had for a small period of time,” explains Toby Kebbell about his “Servant” character Sean Turner, a grieving father and husband to Lauren Ambrose‘s Dorothy. Kebbell laughs in an exclusive interview with Gold Derby about the half-hour thriller from Apple (watch the video above), “They’re too invested; there’s too much put in. Me personally (Toby Kebbell)? No, he should have divorced her years ago! The whole thing’s a mess! It’s a terrible, horrible mess, but I can understand.” The lead actor continues, “They’re not really having a relationship. The relationship is just trying to figure out this problem and he’s too involved in the puzzle to really see what’s good for him.”

“It’s an M. Night Shyamalan show and I would rather always play that there are realities to this,” reveals Kebbell with reference to how the series continually hints at turning toward the supernatural. The past BAFTA Award nominee explains that he “really wanted to research and figure out” equivalent real-world accounts in order for him “to play what was authentic and see someone” and give a performance suited to “a story that was authentic, that had resonance, that was a real story — it could be told.” He admits, “Amazing how many people I discovered had had similar circumstances.”

Apple TV+ released the second of four planned 10-episode seasons earlier this year. Kebbell is currently shooting the third season finale in Philadelphia and says, “Episode to episode, if it doesn’t mesh and I can’t find somebody speaking about it, even in a mommy’s blog, I bring it up and I’m like, ‘I cant understand this; it doesn’t make sense.’ Sometimes, we make adjustments and that’s what’s so great about the show is that there’s always that room for artistic interpretation.”

