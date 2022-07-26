Toheeb Jimoh (‘Ted Lasso’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Toheeb Jimoh is entering the “Ted Lasso” episode “Do the Right-est Thing” as his 2022 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program streamed August 6, 2021 and was the third episode of the second season for the Apple TV Plus show.

In this installment, the team’s marketing manager Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) sets up a photoshoot with soccer player Sam Obisanya (Jimoh) and Dubai Air, the team’s sponsor. However, things take a turn when Sam’s father informs him that Dubai Air is associated with an oil company that’s polluting Nigeria, his home country. After withdrawing from the ad campaign, Sam and the other team members cover the Dubai Air logos on their uniforms in protest, which starts a nationwide conversation about corruption within the Nigerian government.

This year marks Jimoh’s first career Emmy nomination. For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”). “Ted Lasso” received 20 total 2022 Emmy Award nominations, more than any other comedy series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

