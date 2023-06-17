Tom Broecker (‘Saturday Night Live’ costume designer/producer) on ‘crazy feat’ of ‘Avatar’ sketch [Exclusive Video Interview]

Tom Broecker is a six-time Emmy winner for his work on “Saturday Night Live” as a costume designer/producer. When he looks back at the recently concluded 48th season as a whole, one of the moments he’s most “proud” of is turning Aubrey Plaza blue. “As you might imagine, Avatars are blue, head to toe blue,” he tells me about the sketch poking fun at “Avatar: The Way of Water” from January 21. “And so that was going to be a crazy feat and a quick change to figure out how to make people blue in three minutes and then make them un-blue in three minutes.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

As Broecker recalls, “It took about a day to technically figure out how that ultimately could happen. This whole idea was initially based upon some weird technical thing that happened last year on another show that somehow, someone just flipped a switch in the control room and all of a sudden everyone turned blue. So everyone was like, ‘Oh, it’s easy to do.'” The artisan intricately explains how “if we make everyone orange and then turn the lights to be a certain thing … it would be the right color.”

SEE ‘SNL’: 35 athletes who hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’

When a host comes out on the “SNL” stage to give their monologue, are they wearing an outfit they chose specifically, or do they work with the costume department to come up with something classy and nice? “It’s sort of a combo platter of a lot of different things,” Broecker notes. “It depends on who the person is or if we have a relationship with them or any of that sort of stuff. A lot of times we pick it out and we try and make it as close to what would represent them and all that sort of stuff. Sometimes they’re on a press junket, so they travel with a stylist.”

Ego Nwodim went viral this year with her instantly iconic “Lisa From Temecula” sketch, in which she wore a fuchsia sweater with pearls and big glasses as she shook the entire table while cutting her meat. Broecker now reveals that the costume team “went and bought 10 more sweaters just in case,” because they didn’t want them to disappear from the store shelves if the character ever returned (which she did).

Longtime viewers of “Saturday Night Live” were entertained this year when Molly Shannon returned as Sally O’Malley, complete her her trademark red jumpsuit. She was joined on stage by the three Jonas Brothers, who wore the exact same outfits. Broecker says “they were 100%” on board to appear in the jumpsuits, noting, “That was truly the only real way that sketch was gonna work. There was never any pushback. I was like, ‘Okay, so are you guys really in, are you guys up for it?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, if we’re not gonna be in the red jumpsuits, then let’s not do the sketch.'”

“SNL” has had so many version of Donald Trump through the years, including Darrell Hammond and Alec Baldwin. But when current impersonator James Austin Johnson puts on the suit with the red tie, magic happens. “The thing about James is he brings this sort of vocal quality of this person who is meandering,” Broecker declares. “The way James does that voice … there’s a very strong stream of consciousness involved in that.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Broecker talks about the collaborative effort backstage between all of the different departments, he reflects on the legacy of Tom Hanks‘ David S. Pumpkins costume, and he opens up about the “completely nerve-wracking” moments he’s had to step foot on the Emmy stage.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions