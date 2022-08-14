Tom Campbell (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘Untucked’ executive producer): ‘It’s really about the tenacity of the human spirit’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s always humbling because every show has its moment. I’m glad we’re still in the conversation,” declares executive producer Tom Campbell about the continued success of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” TV empire. For our recent webchat he adds, “I still remember for eight seasons when we were on Logo. Any year, the show could have been canceled for a million reasons. So, I feel like “Drag Race” is the tree that grew out of the crack in the sidewalk. You know, it’s really this miracle thing that keeps giving.” We talked with Campbell as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards nominees. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has become a global phenomenon and an Emmy powerhouse over the last few years, having won Best Competition Program the last four years running (nominated again this year), with legendary drag icon RuPaul having won the last six consecutive Emmys for Best Reality Host (with a possible seventh next month). The “mother ship” series is up for eight Emmys this year, while its behind-the-scenes offshoot “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked” is up for Best Unstructured Reality Program (which it won last year). Popular spinoff “RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars,” which brings back fan-favorite queens to battle it out all over again is up for reality series picture editing, and even co-producer and mainstay judge Michelle Visage‘s short form series “RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ with Michelle Visage” is up for Best Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

Over 16 episodes Season 14 of the main show, 10-time Emmy winner RuPaul put 14 queens through their paces with comedy roasts, game shows, mini and maxi challenges, musical numbers, soap opera spoofs and lip-sync smackdowns to find “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” In the end, only five queens remained with a chance to snatch the coveted crown, and in the breathtaking climax of the dazzling grand finale episode, it was Willow Pill that triumphed over Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty and runner-up Lady Camden, as she proved to Mama Ru that she had the right mix of “charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.” Companion series “Untucked” on the other hand is an access-all-areas pass to the drama that you don’t see on the runway, allowing a glimpse into each contestant’s mindset. We then ultimately follow each eliminated contestant as they pack their belongings, write a goodbye message in lipstick on a mirror in the “werk room” and then leave the set.

“It’s so beautiful to watch,” Campbell beams proudly. “RuPaul says it so well, but the show is high heels and glitter and shaved and all that, but it’s really about the tenacity of the human spirit and these people that are willing to come tell their stories and let themselves be documented, competing under really high stakes, high pressure. It’s intoxicating to watch and I love it. And I’ve got to tell you, every time there’s a lip-sync for your life, everybody whips up off their headsets. Everyone runs to the set, everyone, you know. We take it all very seriously. And we are as invested as the viewers are, if not even a little bit more.”

