Tom Hanks movies: 20 greatest films ranked worst to best

After a 19 year dry spell, Tom Hanks finally returned to the Oscar race this year by slipping into Mr. Rogers’ sneakers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Where does the Fred Rogers biopic fall within the rest of his filmography? Tour through our photo gallery of Hanks’ 20 greatest films, ranked worst to best.

Among the most honored actors in history, Hanks won two consecutive Academy Awards (Best Actor for “Philadelphia” in 1993 and “Forrest Gump” in 1994) from five nominations (Best Actor for “Big” in 1988, “Saving Private Ryan” in 1998 and “Cast Away” in 2000). Yet curiously, despite doing remarkable film work, he had not been nominated in nearly two decades.

That changed this year with Marielle Heller‘s acclaimed drama, which casts him as the legendary host of children’s TV classic “Mr. Rogers’s Neighborhood.” In addition to his Oscar success, the film also brought him Best Supporting Actor bids at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, BAFTA and SAG.

Hanks has also been nominated for nine Golden Globes for acting categories (winning four times) and received seven SAG Awards nominations, winning twice. For his television work (for which he has been honored for acting, writing, producing and directing), he has earned 12 Emmy Award nominations, winning seven in the process. He even has a Tony Award bid for his work in the 2013 Broadway play “Lucky Guy,” and has been awarded a Kennedy Center Honors, Cecil B. DeMille Award, American Film Institute life achievement award, Presidential Medal of Freedom and is a member of the French Legion of Honor for his support of World War II veterans.

Original text by Tom O’Brien.

