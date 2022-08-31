Tom Hanks should be next actor to receive SAG 2023 life achievement award [Poll Results]

Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks is the actor you want to receive the 2023 SAG life achievement award. He had 26.77% of the votes in our recent poll asking which male actor should have the honor from the Screen Actors Guild. Hanks was ahead of Anthony Hopkins at 11.19% and then a tie between Robert Duvall and Dustin Hoffman at 9.13%.

We also created a separate poll recently for actresses, which had Glenn Close winning and Meryl Streep in second place. All actors and actresses in each poll have two things in common with typical decisions by this committee: at least 65 years old with a history of charitable and/or humanitarian works.

The 2022 recipient of the honor was Dame Helen Mirren. There was no award given in 2021, but it was three men in a row before then. The following living people have already received this award and wouldn’t be chosen again (year referenced is from the ceremony; actors and actresses included): Joanne Woodward (1986), Robert Redford (1996), Angela Lansbury (1997), Clint Eastwood (2003), Julie Andrews (2007), James Earl Jones (2009), Dick Van Dyke (2013), Rita Moreno (2014), Carol Burnett (2016), Lily Tomlin (2017), Morgan Freeman (2018), Alan Alda (2019) and Robert De Niro (2020).

Here are the results below for this poll (keeping in mind we did not include the very worthy Gene Hackman or Jack Nicholson among selections since they haven’t been making public appearances during retirement):

TOM HANKS (28.77%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Philadelphia,” “Forrest Gump”) in six nominations; seven-time Emmy winner (producing and directing) in 17 nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

ANTHONY HOPKINS (11.19%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“The Silence of the Lambs,” “The Father”) in six nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case,” “The Bunker”) in six nominations; Cecil B. DeMille Award; knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

ROBERT DUVALL (9.13%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Tender Mercies”) in seven nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“Broken Trail”) in five nominations.

DUSTIN HOFFMAN (9.13%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Rain Man”) in seven nominations; one-time Emmy winner (“Death of a Salesman”) in two nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

AL PACINO (8.68%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Scent of a Woman”) in nine nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“Angels in America,” “You Don’t Know Jack”) in three nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

JEFF BRIDGES (7.99%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Crazy Heart”) in seven nominations; one-time Emmy nominee; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

MICHAEL CAINE (7.53%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Hannah and Her Sisters,” “The Cider House Rules”) in six nominations; three-time Emmy nominee; knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

HARRISON FORD (7.08%)

One-time Oscar nominee; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

WARREN BEATTY (5.71%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Reds” for directing) in 14 nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

DENZEL WASHINGTON (4.79%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Glory,” “Training Day”) in 10 nominations; two-time Emmy nominee; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

