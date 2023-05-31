Tom Howe (‘Shrinking’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ composer) on pulling double-duty on two very different comedies [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I often start with a piano for most things,” declares composer Tom Howe, who pulled double-duty this season by composing the music for two acclaimed comedies: “Shrinking” and “Ted Lasso.” For our recent webchat he adds, “the piano for me is something where I can imagine what’s going on before I even do anything. It’s got the sound that I remember. Growing up, that was the first thing I learned. It’s got a very pure sound and it is something I always gravitate towards.” We talked with Howe as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Shrinking” was co-created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel, who stars as Jimmy, a therapist trying to piece his life back together a year after his wife’s death. The series delicately mixed comedic and dramatic elements as it explores grief, found families and unexpected relationships. Meanwhile is its Apple TV Plus stablemate is Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” (developed by Jason Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly), which follows the quintessential “fish out of water” American college football coach Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) in London to manage struggling English Premier League football team AFC Richmond.

Howe collaborates with Marcus Mumford (of Mumford & Sons) on the music for the football comedy, with both of them winning their first Emmy for the show’s main title theme music in 2021. He also collaborated with another singer/songwriter, Ben Gibbard (of Death Cab for Cutie) on the “Shrinking” main title song. “Both of them are unbelievable singers, but they’ve got very different voices and I think they both really suit the kind of shows and, you know, the different ideas behind them really,” Howe explains. “The more people I work with in terms of musicians, it might be a specialist kind of flute player or something like that, but each time you do something, you hopefully learn something. You try and get better. Working with Marcus and Ben both times I learned something and hopefully they may have learnt something the other way around,” he says about the experience of working with both artists.

