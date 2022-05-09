Tom Howe (‘Ted Lasso’ composer): ‘I tried to come up with a theme for each character’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Everybody was allowed to have an opinion,” shares composer Tom Howe about working on “Ted Lasso.” For our recent webchat he continues, “Jason’s interested in anyone’s opinion on something. It feels like a real collaborative thing. Overall that makes the music and show feel more homogenous. The role of music was increased in season two and it became what felt like a real team effort.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Ted Lasso” tells the story of the optimistic Ted (Jason Sudeikis) continuing to coach soccer team AFC Richmond in the United Kingdom. Howe reveals, “I tried to come up with a theme for each character. That first season was mainly about Ted. Once the show had found its feet, there was an opportunity to explore some other character arcs. Season 2 gave the opportunity to have more character themes and take those in different directions. It was exciting musically.”

Last year “Ted Lasso” won the Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series, plus for actors Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. Howe composes for the series with pop star Marcus Mumford. Both received an Emmy nomination last year for writing the theme song, ‘Heaven Knows I’ve Tried.’

In the second season episode, ‘Beard After Dark,’ a different cover of the theme song was played. The episode explored a night out for Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) where he has an eclectic adventure in London. The composer admits, “Musically I can usually take a cue from a theme that’s working and I can try that in another spot within another episode and rework it. There’s nothing in episode nine I could see sitting in another episode, you know it’s a totally unique event.”

In a particularly powerful episode, Rebecca (Waddingham) copes with the loss of her father. Howe reflects, “In the funeral episode, Ted was talking about his father and Rebecca was talking about hers. It’s brilliantly edited. There’s a cue playing under Rebecca, then Ted starts talking and the guitar starts playing. It’s a call back to when he played darts in season one and he talked about his father then. That’s very satisfying direct call back and it works in both contexts. That was a pretty satisfying moment; to hear that coming back.”

