Tom Turnbull (‘Wednesday’ VFX supervisor) on why Thing is the show’s ‘biggest success’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I was a bit apprehensive,” admits visual effects supervisor Tom Turnbull about collaborating with Tim Burton on the Netflix series “Wednesday.” “Obviously Tim has this enormous body of work and he’s an iconic director. I was pretty nervous. He had to approve me. I did one interview with him — it was quite short — and pretty much, the only thing he asked of me was we make sure that Thing would be derived from an actor’s performance, which was great because that’s what I wanted to do anyway.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The dark comedy series follows Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at NeverMore Academy, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents. “Wednesday” is the second-most viewed English-language series in Netflix history, amassing more than one billion hours of viewership from more than 150 million households.

“I found Tim quite easy to work with,” Turnbull says. “He’s has so much experience. He’s got so much clarity. If you just listen to what he says, it’s going to work out.”

Casting the right person to play the character of Thing was of the utmost importance to both Turnbull and Burton. “It’s very unusual for visual effects to be involved in casting, it doesn’t happen much,” he reveals. “I found out that means watching hundreds of tapes of people trying to do ‘Thing’ and choosing which one is the best. We narrowed it down to three candidates that Tim interviewed. It turned out they were all magicians. Christopher Hart, who played Thing [in the 90s movies] was also a magician. So we didn’t go out looking for magicians, but that’s just how it worked out! They seem to be the ones who were able to do the hand performance best.” The person ultimately cast as Thing in “Wednesday” was Victor Dorobantu.

The VFX supervisor also goes into detail about the creation of NeverMore Academy, characters such as Hyde and Crackstone, and the most challenging episode to shoot. “It’s been very satisfying,” Turnbull says of the show’s reception. “Almost everybody I know has seen it and loved it. To me the biggest success on the show is Thing came across as this fleshed-out, real character. We took what they had done in the 90s and we took it further. We had better technology on our side. Thing’s success is partly the writing, Victor’s performance and visual effects supporting it.”

