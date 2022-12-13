Tony Awards: 2023 date announced, will broadcast from brand new home

The Tony Awards have a 2023 date, and they are moving uptown! “The 76th Annual Tony Awards” will broadcast live on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The 76th celebration will recognize all of the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2022-2023 season. The Tonys are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

For the first time, the Tony Awards will be presented at the historic United Palace in Washington Heights. The history of the United Palace begins in 1930 when it opened as one of five Loew’s “Wonder Theatres,” premiere vaudeville and movie houses located in four boroughs and New Jersey. With nearly 3,400 seats the United Palace is Manhattan’s 4th largest theatre, and hosts concerts, movie premieres, film shoots, and other events. The United Palace serves the Washington Heights community by showcasing the performing and visual art of local artists – many of them school children – and housing the non-profit Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance.

“We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time. As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.

The United Palace boasts a capacity of 3,350 seats, about 2,600 seats less than the ceremony’s traditional home at Radio City Music Hall. Of course, this is not the first time the Tony Awards have strayed from Radio City. The ceremony has recently been held at the Beacon Theatre on the Upper West Side, and several Broadway houses have played home to the broadcast. With its location in the northern Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, the United Palace marks the northernmost location in which the Tonys have ever been held. Start your petitions now for Lin-Manuel Miranda to take on hosting duties and give Broadway fans an “In the Heights” reunion!

The American Theater Wing also revealed several key Tony Award season dates, in addition to this venue announcement. The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is Thursday, April 27, 2023 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The Tonys are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.

