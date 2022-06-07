Tony Fanning (‘The First Lady’ production designer): ‘We had an enormous number of sets that we had to accomplish for the whole story’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We did six versions of the White House, which was a big undertaking,” reveals production designer Tony Fanning about his extensive work on Showtime’s limited series “The First Lady.” “We had to do the incoming administration and the outgoing administration for each,” he proclaims, adding for our recent Q&A, “we had an incredible research team and documentation on the Eleanor and Obama blocks.” We talked with Fanning as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

SEE over 350 interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

The Emmy-winning production designer (for “The West Wing” pilot) is credited alongside fellow Emmy-winning production designer Todd Fjelsted (“GLOW”) with creating the world of “The First Lady,” Showtime’s 10 episode limited series about three very different presidents’ wives and their experiences in the White House. While Fjelsted designed the sets for the Michelle Pfeiffer-led Betty Ford parts of the series, Fanning designed the segments focused on the tenures of Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis). Fanning created over 350 sets for the series, a challenge made all the more daunting by having to traverse multiple decades and even different centuries.

“The biggest task for us was building the actual interiors of the White House,” Fanning says. “I’m very familiar with that through doing ‘The West Wing,'” he adds, explaining that “I knew the ins and outs of it and how to accomplish it. So the big undertaking is getting the show up and running. But our other challenge was that we had an enormous number of sets that we had to accomplish for the whole story, because we spend very little time, even though it’s based around the White House, we’re still doing the time before the White House, when they’re courting and getting married, and then the post-presidency.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions