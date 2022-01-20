‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ re-recording mixer and sound designer Tony Lamberti on bringing three generations of heroes together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

This piece contains spoilers for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

When “Spider-Man: No Way Home” gets to its rousing conclusion, there aren’t just five villains causing havoc atop the Statue of Liberty, but multiple Peter Parkers ready to fight back. As fans of the blockbuster hit now know, “No Way Home” doesn’t just conclude the three-film “Spider-Man” trilogy that brought Tom Holland into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man, it returns previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to their roles as the friendly neighborhood superhero as well.

One of the people responsible for keeping all those Spider-Men straight was the re-recording mixer and sound designer Tony Lamberti. “Each one of the Spideys over the years has had different web shooter sounds. So we went through and culled those out because those were very specific. And those were the types of things where Jon Watts [the director] was like, I just got to have it exactly like it was. And so that, in conjunction with the dialogue, because they’re all in masks, we had to make sure you understood which one was speaking at which time – which [re-recording mixer] Kevin O’Connell did a great job making sure all the dialogue was was placed in such a way that it was like you knew which character you were with at any given time – and so that’s how we kind of helped keep it all straight when all the crazy action started happening for the big finale.”

Lamberti has worked with Watts on all three of the director’s Spider-Man films and he says a key to the evolution of the Spider-Man characters comes directly from the performances of the actors, everyone from trilogy stars like Holland and Zendaya to even a returning franchise veteran like Garfield.

“This particular ‘Spider-Man’ had way more emotion in it than any other previous movies. And, you know, [the actors] did an amazing job. So our job in that respect is to just let the actors do the acting and, and just kind of get out of their way and let and let them have it,” Lamberti says of the sound approach. For instance, Lamberti says when Garfield’s Spider-Man saves MJ (Zendaya) from falling to her death – a moment that provides his version of Peter Parker with a bit of redemption after Garfield’s Parker wasn’t able to save his own girlfriend, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in his universe – the sound team chose to remove all the music from the soundtrack completely. The result is an emotional moment that, at least anecdotally, had Spider-Man fans young and old wiping away their tears.

“Those kinds of things just shape it around the emotional moments to have them come through,” he says.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is out in theaters now.

