Tony McNamara (‘The Great’ creator): ‘We can have more fun, we can push the edge a little more’ in Season 2 [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We did make a conscious choice to push harder than we did the first season,” Emmy-nominated series creator Tony McNamara admits about bringing the second season of “The Great” to life. “We can have more fun, we can push the edge a little more.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Great” returned for an even more outrageous second season late last year to virtually unanimous “huzzahs” from critics, scoring a staggering 100% “fresh” rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Elle Fanning stars as the titular Catherine the Great in the genre-bending Russian royalty satire, who after initiating a coup against husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult) at the end of season 1, embarks on the show’s sophomore season pregnant with their child, while dealing with a royal court in disarray, a looming war with the Ottomans and a visit from her serpent-tongued mother, played by Emmy winner Gillian Anderson.

The series is beloved for its witty, razor-sharp and hilariously profane dialogue, the performances of its excellent cast, and its lavish production values. After earning a pair of Emmy nominations for its first season, including one for series creator and writer Tony McNamara, it has unsurprisingly become a regular on the TV awards circuit, with McNamara scoring consecutive wins for Best Episodic Comedy last year and earlier this year, and Fanning scoring a Best Comedy Series Actress nomination at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards coupled with the cast’s nomination for Best Comedy Series Ensemble.

“I came away from the first season, where I’d been very meticulous about the tone and by the end of first season, I felt like ‘Oh, you know what, we could go further, and still the tone will hold,'” McNamara admits about how he approached the show’s sophomore season. It is apparent from the first few minutes of the season premiere that McNamara and his team have injected a new energy and vigor into the show, an energy that holds up throughout the ten-episode season. The stakes are higher, the show’s trademark debauchery is even more outrageous, and it is even more profane, if that is even possible.

Ultimately, the show is funnier than its madcap first season, as McNamara displays a knowing confidence and familiarity with this world that seems to have given him more latitude to push the envelope, particularly among the ensemble cast including genius creations like the often inebriated General Velementov (Douglas Hodge), quirky Aunt Elizabeth (Belinda Bromilow, often touted as one of the MVPs of the season), highly strung Archbishop (Adam Godley) and close confidantes Grigor (Gwilym Lee), Orlov (Sacha Dawan) and Marial (Phoebe Fox). “We introduced everybody in the first season and there’s so much introducing and getting all the elements of this world going, and so, the second season just felt we had a lot more fun with the rest of the ensemble, because I was just aware of how brilliant they are,” he says. “Such brilliant actors, that I felt like they can really stretch and get more in the show and do more, and that that became a really fun thing as well.”

