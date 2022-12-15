Tony Revolori (‘Willow’): Starring in the epic fantasy drama was like ‘living out your imagination, but in real life’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It felt like I was living out my fantasy,” declares Tony Revolori about his leading role in the Disney+ fantasy drama “Willow.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I’m sure everyone hopefully has done it as kids where you pick up a stick and you pretend it’s a sword. You’re a knight, you’re a samurai, or whatever it might be. It’s living out your imagination, but in real life.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Revolori stars as Prince Graydon in the highly anticipated “Willow,” the sequel series to the Ron Howard-directed and George Lucas-produced 1988 classic feature film of the same name. In the original epic, aspiring sorcerer Willow (Warwick Davis) embarks on a perilous journey to protect infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Decades later, the story picks up in the new series with Davis reprising his titular role as he leads an unlikely six crew of heroes who set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world from the nefarious Gales. The epic fantasy was developed by Jonathan Kasdan (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”) collaborating with Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment, with Revolori leading an ensemble cast including Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, with Joanne Whalley reprising her role as Sorsha from the original film.

Revolori is best known for his breakout role as lobby boy Zero Moustafa in Wes Anderson‘s 2014 award-winner “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and as Flash Thompson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Spider-Man” saga. The actor didn’t think twice about joining the series’ cast, even though he was essentially going from a blockbuster trilogy to another big-budget franchise. “It was a strange decision in my career, where I just finished doing the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise or was nearing the end of that, and so the idea of jumping back into another big franchise was a little daunting, because I know how exhausting they can be,” he explains. “But you know, this is something that I’ve grown up with and that I loved as a kid, so I thought I owed it to myself and to my childhood to do it. And beyond that, it was just a great role. It was a fun script and I thought, while I’m still young, why not play the young roles? Because I won’t stay young forever. So why not keep at it? Then it just became even more exciting as I let myself fall into the world and fall into this series.”

