Tony Shalhoub (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Tony Shalhoub is entering “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” episode “Everything Is Bellmore” as his 2022 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program streamed February 25, 2022 and was the third episode of the fourth season for the Amazon Prime Video show.

In this installment, Abe Weissman (Shalhoub) attends the Broadway musical of family friend Buzz Goldberg (Brandon Uranowitz) for the purposes of writing a review. Abe gets blowback from almost everyone when he pens a negative critique, and his old buddy Asher Friedman (Jason Alexander) comes out of the woodwork claiming the FBI is now investigating when they were younger and vandalized a Federal building.

This year marks 12 career Emmy nominations for Shalhoub; he won three times for “Monk” (2003, ’05, ’06) and once for “Mrs. Maisel” (2019). For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”), Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”). “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” received 12 total 2022 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

