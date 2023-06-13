Tony Shalhoub (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) on Abe’s ‘revelatory moment’ during the final season [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We were not ready to let it go,” admits Tony Shalhoub of bringing “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to an end. The veteran portrayed patriarch Abe Weissman for five seasons on the Amazon series, and appreciates the way that creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino brought each character arc to an emotionally satisfying conclusion. “I feel they couldn’t have ended it in a better way,” explains the actor, “they really did serve each one of these characters and their character arcs.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Abe’s final arc is largely focused on learning that he doesn’t always have the answers. Shalhoub admits that Abe possesses “an exaggerated sort of self importance and where he just seems to believe that he knows everything and that he’s figured out everything.” This quality rears its head when he attempts to unearth the genius minds of his grandchildren, which Abe believes are inherent Weissman traits due to family history and superstition. “The whole five years has been an ongoing discovery of how little he really understands,” jokes Shalhoub.

But in this final season, Abe comes to understand a great deal. During a dinner scene in Episode 8, he becomes lost in thoughts about the changes in his life and arrives at a revelation regarding his daughter Miriam (Rachel Brosnahan). He realizes that she has become “who she was all along,” a strong survivor, unafraid to adapt with the changing times in pursuit of success. Yet Abe never offered support for this version of his daughter. “What could she have been if I had helped her and not ignored her, ignored who she really is?” Abe asks himself, “My daughter is a remarkable person, and I don’t think I’ve ever said that to her.”

“I was thrilled that they gave Abe this kind of revelatory moment in this level of understanding,” confesses Shalhoub. The actor connected deeply to this scene given that he has two Miriam-aged daughters of his own. “I’m constantly seeing them in new ways and in new lights,” he explains. “And it’s humbling to realize that they understand, they know things. They move through their lives totally separate from what we thought we were teaching, and what we thought we were instilling in them.”

It’s a slower, contemplative scene in a series that’s famous for its rapid pace. Director Dan Palladino encouraged Shalhoub between takes to let the moment breathe, and the actor was grateful for the opportunity to take the time to explore Abe’s mind. “God, it was such a luxury to really be able to drop down into it,” explains Shalhoub. “And it took me a few takes to really, really embrace that idea that it needed to be moving at the pace of Abe’s real, in-the-moment, thoughts and discovery.”

The act of discovery is perhaps what Shalhoub appreciates most about his time on this series. Abe began the show focused on his career, then had to give up his jobs at both Bell Labs and Columbia University, before reinventing himself as a theater critic. Each of those steps allowed the actor to discover new aspects of Abe, as did moving him into new locations over the run of the show, like the Catskills or Paris. “It’s been a constant,” admits Shalhoub, “they’ve given me so many different new things to play and explore and that’s rare in a series.” In looking back at Abe’s journey, the actor is most pleased with how the character has discovered the importance of family. “His priorities have shifted from his work life to his family life, in his role again as a husband, as a father, and as a grandfather,” suggests Shalhoub.

Shalhoub is a four-time Emmy winner, claiming three trophies for “Monk” and one for “Maisel.” He has received 12 Emmy nominations in total. Shalhoub won a Tony Award for “The Band’s Visit,” with additional Tony nominations for “Conversations With My Father,” “Golden Boy,” and “Act One.” He earned a Grammy nomination for the children’s spoken word album “The Cricket in Times Square.”

