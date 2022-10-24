Tony Solis (‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ sound mixer) explains finding the connecting thread for a film that covers many genres [Exclusive Video Interview]

One of the first things Tony Solis had to do when he started working as the re-recording mixer on “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” was find a connecting thread that linked the whole movie together. “I realized pretty quickly that we have many different genres that we were gonna work with. For us, in this movie, it’s the music and the dialogue that stays pretty constant throughout the whole movie,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). Using the music as a throughline was something that also helped in satisfying the film’s subject. “Al really wanted us to focus on making sure that his music sounds amazing and it fits every single scene properly.”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which will start streaming on The Roku Channel next month tells the story of “Weird” Al Yankovic‘s life in the same manner as his song parodies. It tells the “true” story of how he defied his overbearing father to become a master accordion player and finds instant success writing song parodies. As he seeks to become known for something other than parodies he embarks on a disastrous relationship with Madonna, descends into alcohol abuse and fights against drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. Daniel Radcliffe stars as “Weird” Al along with Rainn Wilson, Evan Rachel Wood, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss.

Yankovic was personally involved in the mixing process and making sure his music was presented in the right way. “He was actually on tour, so he was on Zoom with us the whole time. He would be on our monitors and then he’d have to go do soundcheck and then he’ll come back, then play a show and then, five minutes after the show’s done, come back.” The crew did wonder how much they could ask for from the recording star. This ended up being tested when Solis needed a bigger sound of a crowd yelling, “No!” “I’m like, ‘Al, where are you tonight?’ He says he’s in Kansas and I’m like, ‘You think you could ask your crowd to say ‘No’ for us? He was just like, ‘How many takes do you want?’ And, no joke, right after the show it was in our email.”

The film also incorporates several Easter eggs throughout its duration, especially audio ones that allude to other “Weird” Al songs. He says of one that incorporated the song, “Eat It,” “That was an instrument that our sound designer actually owns, so we just played that sound and snuck it in.” An even more creative one was brought about for “Like a Surgeon.” “The heartbeat monitor that starts once Al wakes up and Madonna shows up, it’s actually queuing the song. It’s in the beat of the song and then it all of a sudden switches and that’s one of those segue moments where it was a serendipitous thing of just an idea on the stage.”

