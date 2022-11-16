Tonya Lewis Lee (‘Aftershock’ director) on spotlighting U.S. maternal mortality crisis: ‘These were beautiful, vibrant women’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s such an important topic and so personal to the families. I felt like I wanted to and needed to really put my stamp on it,” says Tonya Lewis Lee, the co-director and co-producer of the Hulu documentary “Aftershock.” Following the deaths of two young women due to childbirth complications, two bereaved families galvanize activists, birth workers, and physicians to reckon with one of the most pressing American crises today: the US maternal health crisis. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Shamony Gibson passed away in October of 2019 and in December of 2019, her mother, Shawnee Benton Gibson, and her partner, Omari Maynard, put out an invitation to a celebration of Shamony’s life on Instagram,” the director reveals. “We saw that invitation and [co-director, co-producer Paula Eiselt] reached out to Shawnee and said, ‘We see that you are having this celebration and conversation about the US maternal mortality crisis. Can we come and film?’ And Shawnee said, ‘Yes.’ We were able to go film this celebration of life and the conversations these families were having with community about what was happening. Amber Rose Isaac passed away in April 0f 2020. Amber had put out a Tweet before she passed away, that we all saw, about the treatment that she felt she was receiving from her doctors. But after she passed away, Omari reached out to [Amber’s partner] Bruce [McIntyre], as he continued to do when other families lose a woman from childbirth complications, just to offer support.”

As part of the filmmaking process, Lewis Lee was given access to many home videos from the families of Shamony and Amber. “These families really wanted the issue of maternal mortality to be in the conversation. They wanted the word to get out. They trusted that we would do it in a way that represented them properly. In terms of the archival footage…we really wanted to show Shamony and Amber alive. We wanted people to understand that these were beautiful, vibrant women who had family and community. We felt critically that we wanted people to meet them first and foremost alive. That’s the open with the film, seeing Shamony…just living her beautiful, wonderful life.”

Lewis Lee is married to Oscar winner Spike Lee and shares how they lift each other up as filmmakers. “We’re really supportive of each other,” she reveals. “It’s so fun. It’s so great. I’m very fortunate because we both understand what the grind is. We understand what the work is. He’s really proud of me and the fact that I have stepped into this role as director. That’s a big deal to me, that he feels good about me doing that. I certainly did ask him advice. We’re always trying to make each other better.”

