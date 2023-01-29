Top 14 songs of the 1980s ranked [PHOTOS]

What were the biggest hit songs of the 1980s? The decade was dominated by dance songs, traditional ballads and pure rock hits. Tour our gallery below as we reveal the top 12 singles according to our sister PMC company Billboard.

Disco still reigned as the decade began, with KC and the Sunshine Band on top with “Please Don’t Go.” Phil Collins completed the decade with the final #1 hit song, “Another Day in Paradise.” Some of the longest-lasting hit tunes were from Olivia Newton-John, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Blondie and Paul McCartney (with two different duet partners).

The artists with the most #1 singles were Michael Jackson (9), Madonna (7), Whitney Houston (7), Phil Collins (7), George Michael (5), Lionel Richie (5), Hall and Oates (5), Stevie Wonder (4), Bon Jovi (4) and Prince (4).

Which of those artists were the best of the decade for weeks in the #1 position? Enjoy going back 30 to 40 years in our photo gallery above. You can also tour our photo galleries ranking the hit songs of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?