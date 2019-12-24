Top 20 greatest Christmas TV episodes, ranked worst to best

It’s a Christmas tradition for almost every great television series to end the calendar year with a Christmas episode. When done right, this segment can become a classic that brings joy to the holiday season. Whether they are completely original or variations on themes involving Santa Claus, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Ebenezer Scrooge or some other staple, fans of these shows can hold such episodes in their hearts forever. Our photo gallery looks back on the 20 greatest Christmas episodes from such shows as “Happy Days,” “The Brady Bunch,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Seinfeld,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Office,” “Late Night with David Letterman” and more.

Here’s a delicious taste below of some of the episodes selected for the gallery:

Happy Days – “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas” (1974)

This one is sad yet sweet and launched a TV icon into the hearts of America. When Richie (Ron Howard) discovers Fonzie (Henry Winkler) is going to be alone for Christmas, he invites him over to celebrate with his family. Fonzie is reluctant and even lies that he is going out of town. While Howard (Tom Bosley) doesn’t really want him there, the ending is wonderful as all of them accept him.

M*A*S*H – “Death Takes a Holiday” (1980)

This is one of the darker episodes on our list but it’s also uplifting. Hawkeye (Alan Alda), B.J. (Mike Farrell) and Margaret (Loretta Swit) attempt to keep a mortally wounded solider alive until a minute after Christmas is over.

Seinfeld – “The Strike” (1997)

What other show could create its own holiday? Well, actually Festivus was created by Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller) and features the “airing of grievances” and “feats of strength.” He celebrates each December 23 with a bare aluminum pole. It’s a “Festivus for the Rest of Us” starring Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards!

PREDICT the Golden Globe TV winners; change them until January 5

Be sure to make your Golden Globe predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on January 5. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Globes taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions