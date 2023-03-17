‘Top Chef’ power rankings: Which World All-Star win the season 20? [Updated March 16]

“Top Chef” returned for its landmark 20th season in March 2023. But who will win the competition when all is said and done? Every week fans place their bets to let us know who they think will win the competition. Below, see where our racetrack odds currently stand.

Updated: March 16, 2023

FRONT-RUNNER

1. Tom Goetter — 4/1 (same position as last week)

TOP CHALLENGERS

2. Luciana Berry — 5/1 (up 14 spots from last week)

3. Victoire Gouloubi — 13/2 (up 12 spots from last week)

4. Samuel Albert — 13/2 (down two spots from last week)

5. Gabriel Rodriguez — 17/2 (down one spot from last week)

DARK HORSES

6. Buddha Lo — 15/1 (same position as last week)

7. Begona Rodrigo — 20/1 (up two spots from last week)

8. Charbel Hayek — 28/1 (up six spots from last week)

9. Sara Bradley — 37/1 (up one spot from last week)

10. Dale MacKay — 52/1 (down five spots from last week)

11. Ali Al Ghzawi — 54/1 (down three spots from last week)

LONG SHOTS

12. Amar Santana — 68/1 (down five spots from last week)

13. Dawn Burrell — 70/1 (down 10 spots from last week)

14. Nicole Gomes — 100/1 (down one spot from last week)

15. Sylwia Stachyra — 100/1 (down four spots from last week)

16. May Phattanant Thongthong — 100/1 (down four spots from last week)

This season of “Top Chef” is based on London with a finale to be set in Paris. That makes this the first ever season of the show to take place entirely outside of the United States. And that’s fitting because this is the first ever World All-Stars season.

Season 20 has brought together 16 finalists and winners from “Top Chef” series around the world, including the US, Canada, Middle East and North Africa, France, Italy, and Thailand, to name a few. But there are still the old familiar faces at the heart of the show. Padma Lakshmi returns as host, while Tom Colicchio is back as head judge along with fellow judge Gail Simmons. Colicchio also continues to host “Last Chance Kitchen,” in which eliminated chefs compete for a chance to return to the competition.

“Top Chef” airs on Bravo on Thursday nights with all super-size episodes running from 9:00pm to 10:15pm. The show will then be available to watch the following day on the Peacock streaming service. At the end of the season the winner will receive a feature in “Food and Wine” magazine, an appearance at the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen, and a $250,000 cash prize. So who do you think will survive this gauntlet and be named the top chef in the world? Make your predictions every week here in our predictions center.

