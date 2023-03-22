Top 9 songs of the 1960s ranked [PHOTOS]

What were the biggest hit songs of the 1960s? The decade was dominated by the beginnings of rock and roll, ballads, folk, pop and R&B. Tour our gallery below as we reveal the top nine singles according to our sister PMC company Billboard.

The decade began with “El Paso” from country music legend Marty Robbins. Diana Ross and the Supremes completed the decade with the final #1 hit song, “Someday We’ll Be Together.” Some of the longest-lasting hit tunes were from The Beatles, The Supremes, Elvis Presley, The Four Seasons, The Rolling Stones and The Monkees.

The artists with the most #1 singles were The Beatles (18), The Supremes (12), Elvis Presley (7), The Rolling Stones (5), Bobby Vinton (4) and The Four Seasons (4).

Which of those artists were the best of the decade for weeks in the #1 position? Enjoy going back 50 to 60 years in our photo gallery below. Tour our other recent decade galleries ranking ths songs of the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.

