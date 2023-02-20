Top 20 songs of the 1970s ranked [PHOTOS]

What were the biggest hit songs of the 1970s? The decade was dominated by disco, ballads, pop classics, rock and even country/folk tunes. Tour our gallery below as we reveal the top 20 singles according to our sister PMC company Billboard.

The decade began with an Oscar-winning song as a holdover from the 1960s, with B.J. Thomas on top with “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.” Rupert Holmes completed the decade with the final #1 hit song, “Escape (The Pina Colada Song).” Some of the longest-lasting hit tunes were from Simon and Garfunkel, Three Dog Night, Roberta Flack, Rod Stewart, Bee Gees and Debby Boone.

The artists with the most #1 singles were Bee Gees (9), Elton John (6), Stevie Wonder (5), Paul McCartney and Wings (5), Eagles (5), The Jackson 5 (4), Diana Ross (4), John Denver (4), KC and the Sunshine Band (4), Barbra Streisand (4) and Donna Summer (4).

Which of those artists were the best of the decade for weeks in the #1 position? Enjoy going back 40 to 50 years in our photo gallery below. Tour our other recent decade galleries ranking ths songs of the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.