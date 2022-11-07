Top 12 songs of the 1990s ranked [PHOTOS]

What were the biggest hit songs of the 1990s? The decade was taken over by powerful ballads and an occasional dance song. Tour our gallery below as we reveal the top 12 singles according to our sister PMC company Billboard.

Phil Collins kicked off the decade with the first #1 hit song, “Another Day in Paradise.” Santana with Rob Thomas finished the 1990s with one of the massive hits (and a future Grammy winner), “Smooth.” While Collins did not make the cut for our top 12 list, Santana just slipped in by spending 12 weeks at #1 (also spending a little time on top in early 2000).

The artists with the most #1 singles were Mariah Carey (14), Janet Jackson (6), Boyz II Men (5), Madonna (4), Whitney Houston (4), Celine Dion (4), TLC (4), Wilson Phillips (3), Paula Abdul (3), Bryan Adams (3), Puff Daddy (3) and Monica (3).

Which of those artists were the best of the decade for weeks in the #1 position? Enjoy going back 20 to 30 years in our photo gallery below.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?