Top 12 songs of the 2000s ranked [PHOTOS]

What were the biggest hit songs of the 2000s? The decade was much more diverse than the previous era, with top tunes from rap, dance, pop, R&B and rock fields. Tour our gallery below as we reveal the top 12 singles according to our sister PMC company Billboard.

Christina Aguilera kicked off the decade (and new century) with the first #1 hit song, “What a Girl Wants.” Jay-Z and Alicia Keys finished the decade with five weeks on top with “Empire State of Mind.”

SEETop 12 songs of the 1990s ranked

The artists with the most #1 singles were: Usher (7), Beyonce (5), Rihanna (5), 50 Cent (4), Mariah Carey (4), Alicia Keys (4), Ludacris (4), Nelly (4), Justin Timberlake (4), Christina Aguilera (3), Destiny’s Child (3), Fergie (3), Nelly Furtado (3), Jay-Z (3), Jennifer Lopez (3), Outkast (3), Sean Paul (3), Ja Rule (3), T-Pain (3), T.I. (3) and Kanye West (3).

Mariah Carey (14), Janet Jackson (6), Boyz II Men (5), Madonna (4), Whitney Houston (4), Celine Dion (4), TLC (4), Wilson Phillips (3), Paula Abdul (3), Bryan Adams (3), Puff Daddy (3) and Monica (3).

Which of those artists were the best of the decade for weeks in the #1 position? Enjoy going back 10 to 20 years in our photo gallery above.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?