Tracee Ellis Ross (‘black-ish’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Tracee Ellis Ross is entering the “black-ish” episode “Babes in Boyland” as her 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actress. This program aired November 25 and was the seventh episode of the seventh season for the ABC show.

In this installment, Bow (Ross) and Dre (Anthony Anderson) find out that Diane has a secret social media account. Although they are allowing Jack flexibility, their double standards stand out with her reprimand.

This year marks her fifth and sixth career Emmy nominations (also for producing this time) with no previous wins. For this 2021 contest, she is competing against Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

