Tracie Bennett (‘Hangmen’) on the demands of playing a small town bartender: ‘I’ve never done anything more technical than this’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I really like quirky little things that have never been done before,” explains “Hangmen” star Tracie Bennett. The Tony-nominated actress has enjoyed a varied career on stage, which has seen her oscillate between musicals and dramas, “swirling these little plates of variety,” as she puts it. She recently opened Martin McDonagh’s new dark comedy on Broadway, which puts all of her skills to use as the owner of a small town pub. The combination of the playwright’s dark humor with the technical requirements of the production, makes for a one-of-a-kind challenge for the actress. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“I’ve never done anything more technical than this,” reveals Bennett. It’s quite the extraordinary claim for a performer who began her career as a stuntwoman. She may not be performing stunts in this play, but every bit of action is highly choreographed to match the rhythm of McDonagh’s words. “I have to time every pint to the second,” she exclaims, as she mimes pulling on the handle of a beer tap. Her character Alice spends a large portion of the play behind the bar, and her patrons are quick to finish their drinks.

If a glass is dropped or a prop misses its mark, Bennett must then work overtime to keep the scene in sync. “It’s almost like I have to learn everybody else’s lines,” she explains. The pace can’t be dropped. “It’s like having a heart attack every night,” she quips.

Bennett gets to go on a complex journey with her character, even if she isn’t the one who is delivering a forceful monologue. “Alice is full of reactions,” she explains. We see her quietly put up with the misogyny of the time period, which later results in feisty outbursts of anger towards the bar patrons. She’s annoyed at her mopey daughter in one moment, but then dragged to an emotionally vulnerable place when the daughter’s safety is in question. Packing this much complexity into a supporting role is a challenge, but one that the actress relishes.

The actress has an advantage when it comes to getting at the heart of this play’s setting. “I’m from that area, so I know that pub,” notes Bennett, as she describes the familial atmosphere which fills those small town establishments. So she is quick to point out that while some may classify McDonagh’s characters as “heightened,” they are in reality quite realistic to the setting. Her real world experience also helps her make sense of the darkness which McDonagh inserts into his script. “Comedy is very serious to me,” she states plainly. “There’s a style with this that you have to get into.”

Bennett earned Tony Award and Olivier Award nominations for her portrayal of Judy Garland in “End of the Rainbow.” That performance garnered wins at the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. She is a two-time Olivier Award winner for “She Loves Me” and “Hairspray.” She earned additional Olivier nominations for “High Society,” “Mrs. Henderson Presents,” and “Follies.”

