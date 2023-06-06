Trevor Baker (‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ editor) on ‘keeping that suspense going’ while examining relationships [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Editing is all about tempo,” says Trevor Baker, who cut three episodes of the Apple TV+ limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me.” “We might start with a flashback and then ramp up into the action.” He reveals one of the most challenging aspects of the show was “incorporating Hannah’s POV” the same way the novel was able to. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” stars Emmy nominee Jennifer Garner as Hannah, a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey (Angourie Rice), while searching for the truth about why her husband (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has mysteriously disappeared. The seven-episode series began streaming April 14 on Apple TV+. It was created by Laura Dave, who wrote the novel the show is based on, and Oscar-winning screenwriter Josh Singer.

One of the most crucial elements of the series was to find a season-long arc to Hannah and Bailey’s relationship. “Owen and Hannah got married late in life. Owen had Bailey as a daughter for 15 to 16 years before Hannah and her even met. A lot of the tension in the show wasn’t necessarily the concept of danger, it was that at any point Bailey could go, ‘You’re not my mom. Why are we doing this?’ Or Hannah could go, ‘Why am I doing this?’ Finding an arc of trust and these boundaries being tested is the approach we took. We found a way to build that arc of their relationship while keeping that suspense going.”

