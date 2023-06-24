Tribeca 2023 round-up: Top 20 movies to emerge from this year’s film festival [PHOTOS]

The Tribeca Film Festival, co-founded in 2002 by Robert De Niro to revive Lower Manhattan’s cultural scene, doesn’t launch Oscar contenders at the rate of Sundance, Cannes and the Big Fall Four (TIFF, Venice, Telluride and NYFF), but it nevertheless facilitates a hub for some of our very best artists to screen new work and discuss the state of their industry. The 2023 edition hosted talks featuring Steven Soderbergh, David Fincher, Hailee Steinfeld, Paul McCartney, Ayo Edebiri, David Letterman, Billy Porter, Mike Flanagan and Chance the Rapper, as well as the directorial debuts of Michael Shannon, Chelsea Peretti and couple Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater.

The main slate also provided a first look at the latest performances from Gabrielle Union, Ariana DeBose, John Magaro and Halle Bailey. Finally, the event introduced us to new names for whom critics think we should keep a lookout. Because some of the best-reviewed and most intriguing titles didn’t win prizes, an awards recap doesn’t do the festival justice. Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access) to discover a fresh generation of indie talent and learn which films can be enjoyed virtually with Tribeca at Home.

