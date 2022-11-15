‘Turning Red’ writer Julia Cho: ‘I never approached it like I was writing the story just for children’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Before working with “Turning Red” director Domee Shi, screenwriter Julia Cho knew her from her Oscar-winning short film “Bao“: “I just remember weeping afterwards. And I didn’t know Domee then. But I remember accosting her at one of the little employee areas … and I probably cried on her then too.” We talked to Cho as part of our “Meet the Experts” film writers panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Then it just turned out that when she needed a writer again for her project, I was lucky enough to be invited to be part of that.” The project was “Turning Red,” which tells the story of a Chinese-Canadian girl, Meilin Lee, who suddenly undergoes a magical change: at times of strong emotion, she turns into a giant red panda. “So from that point forward, it was just a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with the weird and wonderful and just brilliant mind of Domee.”

But while the story deals with magic and the visual humor of Meilin’s transformations, it’s fundamentally the story of a mother-daughter relationship and the emotional wounds passed down through generations of women taught to be well-behaved high-achievers who must not embarrass the family. That emotional complexity “speaks to the ways in which empathy has become so important in our culture, but also in our storytelling,” Cho explains. “You can’t really get away, I think, with one-dimensional characters, good or bad.” So while Meilin’s mother Ming is a formidable antagonist, she’s not a villain: “I think part of the fun of a character like Ming is that it’s her love that makes her an antagonist. You know, that kind of paradox was a wonderful gift.”

And while “Turning Red” is appropriate for children, Cho “never approached it like I was writing the story just for children.” The nuanced relationships at the heart of it can be appreciated by all ages. “All of us have a part of ourselves that maybe is our truest part that has been there since childhood, we’re born with it … So for us, ideally, let’s tell a story for that person, that ageless person who’s there from the beginning and is there no matter how old we get.”

