RSVP for TV animation panel on May 24: ‘Arcane,’ ‘Archer,’ ‘The Boys: Diabolical,’ ‘Central Park,’ ‘Sketchbook’

Five top TV animators and animation producers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 24, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 contenders:

Arcane (Netflix)

Synopsis: Set in utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

Bio: Christian Linke was a nominee at the Annie Awards and Hugo Awards for “Arcane: League of Legends.”

Archer (FX)

Synopsis: Covert black ops and espionage take a back seat to zany personalities and relationships between secret agents and drones.

Bio: Casey Willis was an Emmy winner for “Archer” along with three other nominations for the show. Other projects have included “The Xtacles” and “The Gumball Machine.”

The Boys: Diabolical (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: An anthology of emotionally shocking and irreverent stories set within the superhero universe of `The Boys.’

Bio: The career of Simon Racioppa has included “Teen Titans,” “Jane and the Dragon,” “Grossology,” “Chop Socky Chooks,” “Spliced,” “My Babysitter’s a Vampire,” “George of the Jungle,” “Fangbone” and “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: An animated musical series that tells the story of how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park and basically the world.

Bio: Steven Davis is an Emmy winner for “Bob’s Burgers” among six career nominations. Other career projects have included “La La Land” and “Bruno.”

Sketchbook (Disney+)

Synopsis: Each episode focuses on a single artist teaching us how to draw a single iconic character from a Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

Bio: The career of Gabby Capili has included “Winston,” “Little Bandits,” “The Moon’s Not That Great” and “Encanto” plus the “Sketchbook” segment on the character Kuzco.

