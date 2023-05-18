TV casting directors roundtable: ‘The Bear,’ ‘The Patient,’ ‘The Big Door Prize,’ ‘Bupkis,’ ‘Shrinking’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Recently, casting director Jeanie Bacharach (“The Bear,” “The Patient”) got to do something for the first time in her lengthy career.

“I just had an experience on another project where the manager and the agent let me be on the Zoom call when they told the actor that they got the role,” she tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Casting Directors panel with Gayle Keller (“The Big Door Prize”), Allison Estrin (“Bupkis”), Debby Romano (“Shrinking”) and Theo Park (“Ted Lasso”). “I literally have chills just thinking about it. I’d never gotten to do that. I’d gotten to do the call after they’ve gotten the call. I just started weeping. I think I wept more than the actress. But it is the highlight of what we do.” Watch the exclusive video interview about for the roundtable. Click on each person’s name to watch the solo chat.

Regardless of the size of a role and whether they’re just starting out or are a longtime character actor who’s been diligently going from gig to gig, a part can affect an actor’s career in small and big ways. They might be able to get their Screen Actors Guild card. Nothing is more satisfying to a casting director than to know you might be changing their life, Romano says. “The affirmation of ‘you chose this career, you know it’s going to be hard, and score’ is so great.”

“It is so exciting to give somebody work,” Keller adds. “It’s their livelihood. They get to pay off their mortgage. They get to pay their insurance. What a great feeling that is, even though it’s just for that project. The joy of that — I just love being able to give actors a job.”

Watch the full panel to hear how an actor can make an impression on them during an audition for a future role and what roles they think are perfectly cast — including Hannah Waddingham‘s Dutch savior, Matteo van der Grijn, in “Ted Lasso’s” Amsterdam-set episode this season.

