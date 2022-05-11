RSVP for TV casting directors panel on May 17: ‘As We See It,’ ‘The Challenge,’ ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’ ‘We Are Lady Parts,’ ‘Yellowjackets’

Six top TV casting directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 17, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 contenders:

As We See It (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Three autistic roommates find a way to live together and strive for similar things in life.

Bio: Cami Patton is an Emmy winner for “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” Other Emmy nominations were for “Anne Frank: The Whole Story,” “Monk,” “Into the West,” “The Comeback,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “The Path to 9/11,” “Pushing Daisies” and “United States of Tara.” Patton is also a 22-time Casting Society of America nominee with wins for “Dilbert,” “Band of Brothers,” “Pushing Daisies” and “The Pacific”

The Challenge (MTV)

Synopsis: Contestants compete in stunt-heavy, action-packed adventures around the world where tasting victory means a massive cash prize.

Bio: Projects during the career of Skye Topic have included “Armed and Famous,” “Greatest American Dog,” “The Real World,” “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “Bad Girls Club,” “Project Runway” and “Southern Charm.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Synopsis: A prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show follow the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike.

Bio: Margery Simkin is a 20-time Casting Society of America nominee with wins for “Mamma Mia” and “Annie.” Other bids were for “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Field of Dreams,” “In and Out,” “Bowfinger,” “Erin Brockovich,” “Avatar,” “Chicago,” “Hair,” “Spamalot” and “A Chorus Line.”

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

Synopsis: A look at the highs and lows of the band members that make up a Muslim female punk band, Lady Parts.

Bio: Aisha Bywaters was a BAFTA nominee for “We Are Lady Parts” and received a nomination for “The Last Tree” at the British Independent Film Awards. Other projects have included “Unspeakable,” “Postcards from London,” “Old Boys,” “County Lines,” “Body of Water” and “Foresight.”

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Synopsis: A wildly talented high school girl soccer team becomes the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness.

Bio: Libby Goldstein and Junie Lowry-Johnson are Emmy winners for “Six Feet Under,” “Ugly Betty,” “True Blood” and “Homeland.” Other Emmy nominations were for “Gia,” “Deadwood,” “Mrs. Harris,” “Big Love” and “The Killing.” They are also 10-time Casting Society of America nominees with a win for “Homeland.”

