RSVP for TV cinematographers panel on May 18: ‘Halo,’ ‘Night Sky,’ ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ ‘Welcome to Earth,’ ‘The Wonder Years’

Six top TV cinematographers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, May 18, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 contenders:

Halo (Paramount+)

Synopsis: Aliens threaten human existence in an epic 26th-century showdown. TV series based on the video game ‘Halo.’

Bio: Karl-Walter Lindenlaub was an Emmy nominee for “Houdini.” Other projects have included “Independence Day,” “The Princess Diaries,” “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian,” “Suits” and “Cosmos: Possible Worlds.”

Night Sky (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Follows Franklin and Irene York, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet.

Bio: Ashley Connor was an Independent Spirit Awards nominee for “Madeline’s Madeline.” Other projects have included “”The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” “First Match,” “Mountain Rest,” “Broad City,” “Search and Destroy” and “True Things.”

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

Synopsis: Ten years before Kirk, Spock, and the Enterprise, the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien.

Bio: The career of Philip Lanyon has included “Caught,” “Frontier,” “Star Trek: Short Treks,” “Star Trek: Picard” and “Fakes.”

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Synopsis: A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder.

Bio: The career of Tobie Marier-Robitaille has included “The Will,” “Confinement,” “Emma Peeters,” “La Maison-Bleue,” “Night of the Kings” and “Big Giant Wave.”

Welcome to Earth (NatGeo)

Synopsis: Will Smith travels to the extreme ends of the earth from active volcanoes to deep ocean adventures.

Bio: The career of Brendan McGinty has included “Octane,” “Drugged,” “Secrets of Wild India,” “Pompeii,” “River Monsters,” “Enchanted Kingdom,” “The Secret Life of Twins” and “One Strange Rock.”

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Synopsis: A man recalls his experiences growing up in Montgomery, Alabama during the late 1960s.

Bio: The career of David Robert Jones has included “Best Friends Forever,” “1600 Penn,” “Date and Switch,” “Playing House,” “The Calling,” “Perfect Harmony” and “Why We Fight.”

