TV cinematographers roundtable: ‘Black Bird,’ ‘The English,’ ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ ‘Stranger Things’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

In Gold Derby’s recent discussion with several television cinematographers, as part of our Meet the Experts panel, several directors of photography dished about what made them want to work behind the camera as well as projects that they would love to work on. The cinematographers we talked to included Natalie Kingston (“Black Bird”), Arnau Valls Colomer (“The English”), Ramsey Nickell (“Five Days at Memorial”) and Caleb Heymann (“Stranger Things”).

You can watch the television cinematographers group panel above with the people behind these four projects. Click on each person’s name above to be taken to each exclusive video interview.

Colomer became fascinated with the film industry when he started taking photography lessons at age 16. His instructor introduced him to a film school that had just opened in Barcelona and the idea that he could actually do this got stuck in Colomer’s brain. After taking classes at the Barcelona school, he moved to Poland to continue his film school education. “There I discovered the wall for me and getting to know all these Polish and Eastern European traditions of film. That was the time for me to discover everything.”

Kingston’s initial fascination with film came from seeing plays and musicals and then recreating them with her friends and family. When her parents purchased a home video camera when she was 10, she immediately started thinking about filming her home productions. “That magic that you could make with a camera really stuck with me. I give the VHS camcorder credit for that. It really wasn’t until I started working in the industry that it dawned on me that a cinematographer is the one that’s really crafting and creating a visual language and control over lighting and composition and the way things look.”

When asked about what kind of project he would like to work on, Heymann initially says a Marvel project is the dream for him and that he’s now getting to work on one. He does, however, cite a specific filmmaker he’d like to film for. “I would love to do something for Alex Garland like a miniseries. I thought ‘Devs’ was great. Something like that would be really appealing to me, I would say.”

Nickell was thinking of the kind of show that he like to be a cinematographer on and admits that after taking so much time working on very depressing material, that he would love to do be on a project that’s much more fun and lighthearted. There is one show that fits into that mold for him. “I really enjoy watching ‘The Great.’ I just think that it’s fun. You can just kind of go in there and have fun and not feel like the responsibility of doing ‘Five Days,’ which has weighed on me a lot.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions