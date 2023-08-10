TV Cinematography roundtable: ‘Atlanta,’ ‘George and Tammy,’ ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘The Old Man,’ ‘Schmigadoon!’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When you’re reading a good book, you can picture it in your mind. And the same goes for cinematographers when they read a script. “It’s inevitable that you imagine things as you read the script,” M. David Mullen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Cinematography roundtable with fellow Emmy nominees Christian Sprenger (“Atlanta”), Igor Martinovic (“George and Tammy”), Anastas N. Michos (“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”), Sean Porter (“The Old Man”) and Jon Joffin (“Schmigadoon!”).

Mullen tries hard not to visualize the script if he has not met with the director yet. “You want to talk to the director and get a sense of their vision first before you’re too far on the wrong track,” he says. “I try not to lock in anything too early. But when talking to the director about the look, I play games of what I call visual contrast, like do we lean wide angle or telephoto or saturated or desaturated? Warm? Cold? And often it’s tied to the narrative. Is this narrative an arc from A to B? If it ends here, does it have to start at the other direction? Or is it a world-building story, which is a contrast between A and B or A, B and C? So you’re building a world for character A, a world for character B and you’re intercutting that based on the structure of the script.”

For Michos, his process depends on if he’s worked with the director previously. An established relationship “really cuts through the process really quickly because we tend to know what we’re not into because we’ve done that part and we know what those proclivities are.” But otherwise, the script is king. “It’s about reading the script and what are the first images in my head. Most of the time, I read for story. When I first get a script, I just read for pure narrative,” he shares. “Until I see the actual locations and the sets and all of that, it literally to some degree lives in this nebulous deep background of other films I’ve seen.”

