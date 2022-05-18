RSVP for TV composers panel on May 24: ‘1883,’ ‘The Great,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Welcome to Earth’

Four top TV composers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 24, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 contenders:

1883 (Paramount+)

Synopsis: Follows the Dutton family on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of uncolonized America.

Bio: The career of Breton Vivian has included “Galavant,” “Agent Carter,” “Sausage Party,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “The Mummy,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Yellowstone.”

The Great (Hulu)

Synopsis: A royal woman living in rural Russia during the 18th century is forced to choose between her own personal happiness and the future of Russia, when she marries an Emperor.

Bio: Nathan Barr was an Emmy winner for “Hollywood” along with four other nominations for “The Americans,” “Hemlock Grove,” “Carnival Row” and “Hollywood.” Other projects have included “True Blood,” “Sneaky Pete,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Uncle Frank” and “Halston.”

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Synopsis: Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves caught up in one.

This Is Us (DTS and NBC)

Synopsis: A heartwarming and emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles and their wonderful parents.

Bio: Siddhartha Khosla was a three-time Emmy nominee for “This Is Us.” Other career projects have included “The Neighbors,” “Grandfathered,” “The Royals,” “Me, Myself and I,” “The Kids Are Alright,” “Love, Victor” and “Nancy Drew.”

Welcome to Earth (Nat Geo)

Synopsis: Will Smith travels to the extreme ends of the earth from active volcanoes to deep ocean adventures.

Bio: Daniel Pemberton was an Oscar nominee for “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and an Emmy nominee for “Black Mirror.” Other projects have included “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” “Steve Jobs,” “Gold,” “Molly’s Game,” “All the Money in the World,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Birds of Prey” and “Being the Ricardos.”

