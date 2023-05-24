TV costume design roundtable: ‘The Boys,’ ‘Daisy Jones and the Six,’ ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Schmigadoon!’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

The relationship between actors and costume designers is one of the most pivotal in filmmaking when crafting a character, and in TV, it’s even more special when it lasts over multiple seasons of a show. Such is the case for Donna Zakowska, who has been “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” costume designer for all five seasons.

“Without question, that [relationship with Rachel Brosnahan] would be one of my favorites and of course it was over a prolonged period of time,” Zakowska tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Costume Design panel roundtable (watch the exclusive video interview above) with Laura Jean Shannon (“The Boys”), Denise Wingate (“Daisy Jones & the Six”), Kate Hawley (“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”), Angus Strathie (“Schmigadoon!”) and Jacky Levy (“Ted Lasso”). “It’s special when you have a great sense of harmony and a sense of passionate vision with your performer. There’s something very elevating about it. That’s what’s great — when it feels really elevating and like you’re on a journey together and there’s a togetherness to that journey.” Click each person’s name above to watch a solo interview.

Wingate notes that kind of longevity is coveted because you have time to build a relationship with the performer. “It’s really difficult when you get an actor a day before they work or two days before they work, especially when you’re on location, and you don’t even have time to bond,” she says.” Wingate did not have that problem on “Daisy,” as she and the actors all collaborated on the ’70s looks of the titular band with an assist from none other than music.

“I would have a soundtrack and every actor had a different soundtrack. I blare music all the time, even when the actors aren’t there — ’70s music all the time,” she shares. “I felt like it really got them into the character. And then when they went to band camp, I gave them ’70s costumes to wear when they were playing their instruments so they could really feel what it was like.”

Watch the full panel above to see what purposeful and accidental Easter eggs they’ve built into costumes and more.

