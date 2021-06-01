TV directors group panel discussion: ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Pose,’ ‘Solos’ and ‘Unpregnant’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

When do today’s top TV directors know that they have the perfect take? What do they wish they knew when they first started out as filmmakers about the ups and downs of directing a TV series that they know now? And which classic films or series do they revisit and love the most?

These were just some of the questions answered by four top helmers when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders. Watch our full group chat with Julie Ann Robinson (“Bridgerton”), Steven Canals (“Pose”), David Weil (“Solos”) and Rachel Lee Goldenberg (“Unpregnant”) above. Click on each name above to view each person’s individual interview.

“I don’t know if you ever truly know,” Weil admits when asked when does he know that he has the perfect take. “But there is a moment,” he adds, “when I can’t even remember to call ‘cut,’ and that’s when you know that you have the most brilliant take that has transported you.”

“I’m a firm believer that I just need to trust my instincts,” Goldenberg smiles. “There’s so much pressure and there’s just so much going on,” she says. Robinson agrees, adding that “very early on in my career, I learned that if you’re doing a one-er, a long steadycam sequence, and it can take hours to rehearse and then get the one-er, if you get the one-er, you need to move on!”

“Well, what’s perfect?” Canals asks. “It’s trying to get all of the pieces of the puzzle as close to what you had in your head, as possible,” he says. “I’ll know it when I see it, and hopefully it is in the first three to five takes,” he laughs.

Before her work on “Bridgerton,” recent DGA Award nominee Robinson was best known for directing duties on series like “Castle Rock,” “The Good Place,” “Masters of Sex” and “Orange is the New Black,” as well as being one of the go-to helmers for Shondaland productions, the creative juggernaut founded by Shonda Rhimes.

Canals was an Emmy nominee for producing “Pose” and other projects have included “Afuera,” “Dead of Summer” and “Saving Jane.” Weil’s career has included “Invasion,” “The Twilight Zone” and Amazon’s acclaimed “Hunters,” while Goldenberg is an Emmy winner for “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis,” with other projects including “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” “Divorce” and “Man Seeking Woman.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions